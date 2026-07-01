United Way of Rhode Island names Placencia board chair, elects 4 new members

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UNITED WAY OF RHODE ISLAND Inc. announced Yahaira “Jay” Placencia, Bank of America Corp. senior vice president and private client adviser, is the new board chair of the organization. /PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island Inc. has named Yahaira “Jay” Placencia chair of its board of directors and elected four new board members. Placencia, senior vice president and private client adviser at Bank of America, succeeds Paola Fernandez, whose term ended June 17. Sandra Cano, executive director for presidential initiatives and strategic Partnerships

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