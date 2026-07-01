United Way of Rhode Island names Placencia board chair, elects 4 new members

PROVIDENCE - United Way of Rhode Island Inc. has named Yahaira “Jay” Placencia chair of its board of directors and elected four new board members. Placencia, senior vice president and private client adviser at Bank of America, succeeds Paola Fernandez, whose term ended June 17. Sandra Cano, executive director for presidential initiatives and strategic Partnerships at the University of Rhode Island; Rhode Island AFL-CIO President Patrick Crowley; Senior vice president and chief information officer for Centerville Bank James Peluso and Teknor Apex CEO Donald Wiseman were each elected to three-year terms on the board. “Rhode Islanders are navigating increasingly complex challenges, from housing affordability to the rising cost of food, utilities and other essentials, and these issues are deeply interconnected with workforce and financial stability,” said Cortney Nicolato, president and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island. “To create the lasting impact we want to see, we rely on strong, engaged leadership.” Placencia said United Way’s mission is personal to her as a Latina and first-generation Dominican American who built her life and career in Rhode Island. “I understand firsthand how important access to opportunity is,” Placencia said. “There is tremendous power in a community showing up for one another and investing in its people.” Placencia said she hopes to build on United Way’s fundraising history and encourage donors, corporate partners and community members to help meet needs across the state. “I want to build on that momentum and take it even higher,” Placencia said. “I’d like to see us think bigger and bolder, ensuring our resources match the level of need across Rhode Island.” She said her work at Bank of America has shaped how she thinks about financial resilience and long-term stability for individuals, families and organizations. “It is not just my career, it is my passion, and I bring that perspective to my role as board chair,” Placencia said. Placencia said nonprofits face significant pressure as families feel the effects of rising costs and service providers are asked to do more with less. “But it is not all doom and gloom; I also see opportunity in this moment,” she said. “The opportunity to be smarter and more intentional in how we invest, to work even more closely together, and to build something stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable than what existed before.” Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.