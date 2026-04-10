United Way Rhode Island’s Nicolato, Sincere Multiservice Inc.’s Martinez among PBN’s Business Women Awards honorees

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PROVIDENCE BUSINESS NEWS has named 29 honorees for the 2026 Business Women Awards program.

PROVIDENCE – Cortney Nicolato, CEO and president of United Way Rhode Island Inc., has been selected by Providence Business News as this year’s Career Achievement winner in the 2026 Business Women Awards program, headlining a group of 32 top local businesswomen to be honored by the publication. The annual program recognizes leading women in various

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