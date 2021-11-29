University Orthopedics 5K raises $40K for children with cancer

EAST PROVIDENCE – A road race hosted by University Orthopedics has raised $40,000 for a nonprofit that supports children with cancer and their families.

The Mark Palumbo Memorial University Orthopedics 5K, held in September on the East Bay bike path, drew more than 300 participants.

The second annual event, renamed in honor of University Orthopedics spine surgeon Dr. Mark Palumbo after his death in 2019, raised money for The Tomorrow Fund, which provides financial and emotional assistance to cancer patients being treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

University Orthopedics presented a check to the organization this month.

“It’s astounding; $40,000 is a tremendous amount of money in general and to raise that much with just one event is just amazing,” said Lisa Abbenante, executive director of The Tomorrow Fund. “Having a fundraiser of this magnitude really makes a tremendous amount of difference in making sure our programs continue in a forward motion.”

Anne Palumbo, Mark Palumbo’s wife, said that her husband had “a great deal of respect” for The Tomorrow Fund.

“Everyone who showed up for the race was there for a purpose. Whether that purpose was to honor Mark or to support an organization that is so passionate about helping kids with cancer and their families, we are thankful for all who contributed,” she added.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.