University Orthopedics announces addition of Massachusetts Complex Spine Clinic

MANSFIELD, Mass. – University Orthopedics, the region’s largest orthopedic practice, recently announced it is expanding its services with the creation of the Massachusetts Complex Spine Clinic.

The Complex Spine Clinic will be located at University Orthopedics’ location in Mansfield, Mass., beginning May 23. It will be staffed with fellowship-trained spine surgeons Dr. Alan Daniels, Dr. Eren Kuris and Dr. Bassel Diebo.

The clinic will be dedicated to complex spinal issues, including spinal deformities such as scoliosis, kyphosis and flatback, as well as revision spinal fusions.

“With its Center for Spine Health, University Orthopedics is one of the few orthopedic practices in the country capable of taking on some of the most severe spinal deformity cases,” said Daniels, chief of The Center for Spine Health at University Orthopedics. “Patients with these complex spine disorders come from all over the country to receive treatment with our surgeons. Thus, it made perfect sense to expand our world-class complex spine care to patients in Massachusetts, eliminating the need for long and often painful car rides to Boston.”

Patients who’d like to make an appointment at the Massachusetts Complex Spine Clinic can call (781) 344-3535. University Orthopedics’ Mansfield office is located at 10 Reservoir St., Unit A.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.