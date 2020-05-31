University Orthopedics names new spine surgery division chief

EAST PROVIDENCE – A longtime University Orthopedics surgeon has been appointed as the practice’s chief of spine surgery.

Dr. Alan Daniels has been serving as interim chief since last August, taking the place of Dr. Mark Palumbo, who died of cancer in September. Daniels’ permanent appointment was announced last week.

“In his time as interim chief, Dr. Daniels has worked diligently with the spine service physicians and we could not be any more thrilled that he has agreed to take on this role permanently,” said Dr. Edward Akelman, president of University Orthopedics. “In addition to the wealth of knowledge and insight he brings to his specialty, Dr. Daniels is committed to a higher level of patient care – a mission that is at the very heart of our practice.”

Daniels specializes in complex spinal disorders. He also serves as chief of the Adult Spinal Deformity Service at Rhode Island and The Miriam hospitals, as an associate professor of orthopaedic surgery at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and co-director of the Brown Spine Surgery Fellowship.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.