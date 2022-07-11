University Orthopedics opens registration for Mark Palumbo 5K

EAST PROVIDENCE – Registration is now open for the third annual Mark Palumbo University Orthopedics 5K in the fall.

The popular event, open to runners and walkers, will again raise money for The Tomorrow Fund, which supports kids battling cancer at Hasbro Children’s Hospital and their families.

Last year’s race raised $40,000 for the fund.

Named in honor of Dr. Mark Palumbo, a University Orthopedics Inc. spine surgeon who died of cancer in September 2019, the 5K event takes place on the East Bay Bike Path.

- Advertisement -

Palumbo’s wife, Anne, and two children are helping to plan this year’s race, which kicks off Sept. 18 at 9 a.m.

“We were humbled and awestruck by the outpouring of support last year’s event received,” Anne Palumbo said. “My family looks forward to once again working with our UOI family to make the 2022 5K even better. I know Mark would be proud of all that we’ve accomplished in his name.”

The event’s support of The Tomorrow Fund is significant, said Lisa Abbenante, the fund’s executive director.

“The goal of The Tomorrow Fund is to make a frightening and traumatic experience a little less daunting for all members of the family,” Abbenante said. “We provide vital support for children with cancer and their families – from parking fees to housing and travel assistance. Having a fundraiser of this magnitude really makes a tremendous amount of difference in ensuring our programs continue in a forward motion.”

Registration information can be found here.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.