EAST PROVIDENCE – Following the loss of a beloved physician, University Orthopedics is renaming its annual 5K. The event is now called the Mark Palumbo Memorial University Orthopedics 5K in honor of Dr. Mark Palumbo, a well-known spine surgeon who died of cancer in September.

This year’s event will raise money for The Tomorrow Fund, a nonprofit that’s worked closely with Hasbro Children’s Hospital for years.

The 5K, which is open to runners and walkers, is scheduled for May 9 at 9 a.m. at University Orthopedics’ Kettle Point center in East Providence.

“We are humbled and honored to have the University Orthopedics 5K race named in memory of Mark,” said Palumbo’s wife, Anne Palumbo, who is helping to organize the event. “Mark dedicated over 25 years at [University Orthopedics] and was proud to call his work team his ‘family.’ I feel privileged to work together with his team on this event knowing it will be a great success. Thank you for keeping his memory alive.”

Registration for the race is now open. Visit www.universityorthopedics.com/5K for more details.