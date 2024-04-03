Upcoming Providence lab space hits construction milestone

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island took a step toward improving its lacking supply of life sciences facilities late last month when state and industry leaders gathered on March 26 to celebrate the “topping off” of a new facility in the I-195 District.

The building, which will host PVD Labs and R.I. Department of Health laboratories, will provide seven stories totaling 212,000 square feet for life sciences and biotechnology labs at 150 Richmond St.

Although a topping-off ceremony celebrates the placement of the last beam atop a new structure, more work needs to be done. Completion of the facility is planned for 2025.

The new lab facilities are part of an ongoing push by Rhode Island officials to establish the Ocean State as a biotech and life sciences “hub.”

“With the topping off of construction at 150 Richmond St., we are celebrating a major milestone in our efforts to create a hub for the bio and life science [sector] in Rhode Island,” said Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, who last year announced legislation supporting this goal. “I was proud to support the inclusion of $45 million in the state budget to jump-start the work, but making our vision a reality also requires the collaboration of our educational and health care partners. One of Rhode Island’s greatest assets is our ability to connect and collaborate, and that unique strength makes the possibilities endless for the Rhode Island Life Science Hub.”

Private life science spaces, via PVD Labs, will comprise much of the facility at around 130,000 square feet. Of that space, Brown University has already leased 20,000 square feet.

RIDOH labs will occupy another 80,000 square feet within the facility. The state health labs were partially funded by an $81.7 million grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.