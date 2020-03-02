PROVIDENCE – Care New England Health System announced plans to replace 421 patient beds at Kent County Memorial Hospital and Women & Infants Hospital.

The new beds, made by Hill-Rom, an Indiana-based medical equipment manufacturer, are designed to improve patients’ comfort and safety.

A spokeswoman for CNE declined to disclose the cost of the beds, citing “contractual obligations” with Hill-Rom.

Women & Infants was scheduled to receive 171 beds late last month. Of that number, 148 include fall prevention and pressure injury reduction features. Twenty-one of the beds are specially made for women in the labor and delivery unit. Two other beds are made for the transport of patients.

Two hundred and fifty new beds are planned for general use at Kent Hospital, as well as in its intensive care unit and birthing center. Updated beds will feature the same safety and comfort features as those at Women & Infants.

“There is so much more that goes into a hospital bed than most people realize,” said Dr. James E. Fanale, Care New England’s CEO and president. “A good hospital bed, with state-of-the-art technology, can have a positive effect on the healing and recovery process, and that’s what we want for our patients.”

All new beds are expected to be delivered to both hospitals by mid-March.