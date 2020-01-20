SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A new undergraduate program in interdisciplinary neuroscience is set to begin this fall at the University of Rhode Island.

The program is an expansion of URI’s graduate-level interdisciplinary neuroscience program.

Students enrolled in the undergraduate program will be able to choose to pursue degrees in clinical neuroscience, molecular neuroscience, or neuropharmacology.

The expanded program is unique in Rhode Island, according to the university.

“The interdisciplinary nature of our neuroscience program is one of its truly distinguishing features. We intentionally built the curriculum with the understanding that there are many different career paths that our students will be interested in,” said Leslie Mahler, director of the interdisciplinary neuroscience program. “Offering three different tracks means that students will have the freedom to choose advanced courses that meet their future professional goals and will provide them with a firm foundation for pursuing their ambitions, whether that means medical school, graduate study, research, teaching work in an allied health profession, or something else entirely.”

Ten new classes have been developed for the program’s core curriculum. Students will also have access to training and guidance from five colleges within the university, along with the George and Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience at URI.

Applications for the major will be accepted in the fall.