URI awarded $5 million grant for defense manufacturing consortium

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded a University of Rhode Island-led defense manufacturing consortium a $5 million grant, the department announced in late September.

The funding comes on the heels of an August announcement that the Department of Defense had selected URI to lead the consortium, with the allotted $5 million grant the maximum award the university could receive through the program.

The department announced the URI grant as part of $30 million distributed nationwide under the Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program.

The URI consortium’s project will address workforce training and recruitment, and increasing automation, robotics and cybersecurity support for at least 25 small businesses.

The overall project is estimated to cost $6.5 million.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.