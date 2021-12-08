URI business professor earns fellowship to study effect of employee ownership on corporate sustainability

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A University of Rhode Island assistant management professor was awarded a J. Robert Beyster fellowship to study the effect of employee ownership on corporate sustainability practices.

URI said that Jegoo Lee, who is part of the URI College of Business faculty, is exploring how employee ownership influences a company’s corporate social responsibility and the impact of a company’s performance on people and the environment. Lee is also comparing employee ownership’s effectiveness in combination with other governance models, especially chief executives, URI said.

“I believe that’s because employee ownership directly influences corporate culture,” Lee said in a statement. “But executive ownership is very self-interest oriented. Obviously, a CEO is a very important and powerful position, but most CEO ownerships are motivating to the individual rather than the whole corporate culture.”

URI said the fellowship includes a stipend, mentoring and collaborating with other scholars at the Rutgers University School of Management and Labor Relations. Lee will also have the opportunity to present his research at the Beyster Symposium in La Jolla, Calif., in June 2022, the university said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.