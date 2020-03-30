URI, CCRI to serve as COVID-19 testing sites

PROVIDENCE – Two state colleges this week will begin serving as mobile testing sites for COVID-19.

The University of Rhode Island and the Community College of Rhode Island have both partnered with the Rhode Island National Guard to serve as testing locations in order to help increase the state’s testing capacity. The testing is also an effort to limit the spread of the virus that as of Sunday infected 294 people and caused three deaths in the Ocean State.

The National Guard’s Civilian Support Team will set up in the Plains Road parking lot at URI’s South Kingstown campus. Testing will begin Tuesday and be held seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., URI said. URI also said about 50 medical and security personnel will be on site, with a goal of testing “up to 600 people per day.”

CCRI said testing will be held at its Knight Campus in Warwick at 400 East Ave. The National Guard will set up tents in the campus’s lower parking lot, also know as the “motorcycle range,” to allow drive-thru testing, CCRI said. CCRI also plans to have the site in operation by the middle of this week.

- Advertisement -

Both CCRI and URI said that testing will be done by appointment only and only to “pre-screened patients” who must show a form provided to them by either their physician or the R.I. Department of Health. Individuals will be tested while inside the vehicles and no one will be outside during this process, both URI and CCRI said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.