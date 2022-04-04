URI College of Nursing master’s program ranked in top 50 nationwide

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island College of Nursing’s master’s degree program is among the top 50 in the nation, according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

URI’s program is ranked No. 45, an improvement over last year’s ranking of No. 53.

“We are thrilled to be recognized among the top 50 programs in the country, which is a credit to our dynamic faculty, staff, clinical partners and, of course, our top-notch students,” said College of Nursing Dean Barbara Wolfe. “Everyone in the college has played an important role in achieving this distinction, which only hardens our resolve to educate the best nurses and nurse scientists, who are prepared to be health care leaders in the community locally, nationally and globally.”

The program has risen steadily in U.S. News & World Report rankings in recent years, climbing from No. 133 in 2016.

This year’s rankings placed URI College of Nursing’s doctor of nursing practice program at No. 80 nationwide.

Rankings include input from nursing school deans and deans of graduate studies, who rate the academic quality of nursing master’s and doctor of nursing practice programs.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.