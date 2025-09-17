URI launches new AI, computational research institute 

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island is continuing its push into artificial intelligence, data science and computing with the launch of a new institute.

The Institute for AI & Computational Research represents an extension of efforts established in 2023 with the university’s Center for Computational Research, URI said in an announcement, as well as deepening partnerships with regional research institutions.

“The institute is a strategic investment in the digital and computational capabilities that will power the next era of research,” said Gabriele Fariello, URI’s chief information officer and associate vice president for information technology. “It turns ambition into capacity. We are formalizing and broadening a proven offering and exceptional expertise that have already transformed outcomes and equipping our faculty, students and partners to lead in an AI-driven world.”

The institute will offer interdisciplinary programming such as research seminars, networking events, workshops, research consulting services and seed funding programs, according to the university’s announcement.

- Advertisement -

Gaurav Khanna, assistant vice president for research computing and a professor of physics at URI, will lead the institute.

The institute will also serve to expand relationships with regional and national partner organizations, including the Massachusetts Green High Performance Computing Center.

URI became the computing center’s first member from outside of Massachusetts in 2021. The collaborative effort includes fellow research institutions such as the University of Massachusetts, Yale University, Boston University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.