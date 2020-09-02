URI launches Rhody Connect mobile app

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island’s Information Technology Services department, along with Modo Labs, created a new mobile app to offer information to students, faculty and staff as campus reopens for the fall.

Called Rhody Connect, the app provides multiple information points, such as course catalogs, campus store information, dining, libraries, recreation, sports and news. It also will include access to URI’s daily COVID-19 self-assessment tool and information on the university’s COVID-19 response.

URI said the app will continue to evolve and include more information to support the campus community. The app is available for free download via the Apple and Google Play stores.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

