URI-led team nets $500K to develop wearable tech for stroke survivors

UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND researchers will lead an international team developing wearable technology to help stroke survivors regain motor and cognitive abilities. Wearable Biosensing Lab team members include, from left, student Abdullah Al Rumon, visiting postdoc Nishtha Bhagat, student Vignesh Ravichandran, student Isaac Gonzalez, assistant professor Susan D’Andrea, student Suparna Veeturi, assistant teaching professor Dhaval Solanki and professor Kunal Mankodiya. / COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – An international collaboration led by University of Rhode Island researchers will seek to develop wearable technology to help stroke survivors recover motor and cognitive abilities.

The project, which recently won a three-year, $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation, is led by URI biomedical engineering and health sciences faculty, who will work closely with researchers from the India Institute of Technology and the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

The technology, RE-GAIN, will use smart glove technology to provide feedback and stimulation that helps stroke survivors reestablish neural pathways used to control coordination and muscle movements.

Research will target stroke survivors under the age of 65, with a goal of helping them reenter the workforce.

“This project represents an incredible opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of stroke survivors,” said Kunal Mankodiya, a biomedical engineering professor at URI and co-director of the university’s Wearable Biosensing Lab. “We are excited to work together, exchange knowledge and develop innovative rehabilitation technologies that are not only advanced but realistic and practical for making a positive impact in the world.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.

