URI police chief nominated for Campus Safety Director of the Year award

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – University of Rhode Island Police Chief Michael Jagoda has been named a finalist for the 2023 Campus Safety Director of the Year award by Campus Safety magazine, the university announced Feb. 23.

“I am honored to be a finalist,” Jagoda said. “It would not be possible to accomplish all of our department’s goals and objectives without the great team of co-workers at URI Public Safety. They have shown a true commitment to our diverse community and their efforts and hard work do not go unnoticed.”

Jagoda joined URI as a police major in 2015, after serving the Connecticut State Police for 22 years. He was named director of public safety and chief of police at URI in 2021.

Jagoda earned a bachelor’s degree in consumer affairs in 1991 at URI, and he earned a master’s degree in public administration from Post University. He is a member of the FBI National Academy and served on former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s Working Group for Gun Safety. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds several certifications in the fields of fire services and emergency management and is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association and the Rhode Island Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators.

- Advertisement -

The winner of the Director of the Year award will be announced in July at this year’s Campus Safety Conference West in Las Vegas in July.

Jagoda, the only New England nominee, will join finalists from across the U.S., including the University of Texas, East Tennessee State University, the University of Maryland, Howard University, and Lehigh University.