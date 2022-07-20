URI professor elected to American Society of Landscape Architects Council of Fellows

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – University of Rhode Island announced July 12 that landscape architecture professor William Green has been elected to the American Society of Landscape Architects Council of Fellows.

Green will be among 27 members elevated to fellow by the council during a November ceremony at the 2022 Conference on Landscape Architecture in San Francisco.

Green, who has been with URI since 1992, was influential in transforming the university’s landscape architecture program, the university said. During his time at the university, Green started his service-learning design studio that provides real-world design experience, while also developing projects to help the community.

“It is humbling and a great honor to be selected by my peers for doing the things that I have a passion for,” Green said in a statement. “It has been very fulfilling to work with students on public projects that give vision to sustainable solutions.”

