URI raises ‘Big Ideas. Bold Plans.’ campaign goal to $300M

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island last year embarked on its “Big Ideas. Bold Plans.” campaign, looking to raise $250 million for the university by the year 2024.

Now, the largest fundraising initiative in the history of the university is about to get bigger. URI recently announced that it is raising the campaign’s goal by 20% to $300 million, citing that the university surpassed raising $218 million in a little more than a year since the initiative launched in June 2020.

The university said that more than 27,000 individuals contributed to the campaign to date. Gifts of all sizes amounted to $15 million for emerging priorities through RhodyNow for immediate use, URI said.

Additionally, URI said multiple transformative gifts helped fuel the campaign. Among them were the $35 million gift the university received from former CVS Health Corp. Chairman, CEO and President Thomas M. Ryan and his wife, Cathy – the largest such gift URI has received to date – and a $15 million gift from former Hasbro Inc. Chairman and CEO Alfred J. Verrechia and wife Geraldine to help elevate the URI College of Business.

- Advertisement -

“We are enormously grateful to our supporters for their inspiring generosity,” URI President Marc B. Parlange said in a statement. “Raising the goal will allow us to continue this momentum and enhance URI’s substantial contributions locally, nationally, and internationally. This level of philanthropy will attract and support students and faculty who are committed to making a difference through education, research, and engagement.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.