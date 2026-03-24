URI receives $1.6M gift to create engineering scholarship program

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THE UNIVERSITY of Rhode Island has received a $1.6 million gift from Joseph F. Matthews, a URI trustee, to establish an endowment to help engineering students continue their education at the University after transferring from the Community College of Rhode Island. / COURTESY THE UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island has received a $1.6 million gift from trustee and alumnus Joseph F. Matthews to establish an endowment supporting engineering students, college officials announced Tuesday. The donation will create the Matthews Family Engineering Scholarship, which will provide financial assistance for undergraduate students at URI’s College of Engineering. Priority

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