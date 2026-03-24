URI receives $1.6M gift to create engineering scholarship program

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island has received a $1.6 million gift from trustee and alumnus Joseph F. Matthews to establish an endowment supporting engineering students, college officials announced Tuesday. The donation will create the Matthews Family Engineering Scholarship, which will provide financial assistance for undergraduate students at URI’s College of Engineering. Priority will be given to Rhode Island residents who are third- or fourth-year students transferring from Community College of Rhode Island, with additional consideration for first-generation college students. University officials said the scholarship is intended to help students who have followed the community college transfer pathway and may lack the financial resources to complete an engineering degree. The College of Engineering, in coordination with the university’s Office of Enrollment Services, will award the scholarship annually to two students for up to two years. The award will cover in-state tuition and related fees. Recipients must maintain full-time enrollment, a minimum 2.9 grade point average and satisfactory academic progress to remain eligible for renewal. [caption id="attachment_519085" align="alignleft" width="300"]JOSEPH F. MATTHEWS, chairman of Westerly-based Maxson Automatic Machinery Co., who has served on the University of Rhode Island’s Board of Trustees since 2022, has gifted the college $1.6 million to create an engineering scholarship program. /COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND[/caption] "[Students] have to make a financial decision," Matthews said. "This can take some of the anxiety away." Matthews, a 1980 graduate of URI’s College of Engineering, has served on the university’s Board of Trustees since 2023. He is the former president and current chairman of Maxson Automatic Machinery Co., a Westerly-based manufacturer of equipment for the paper and printing industries. Matthews said the scholarship was inspired in part by his experience hiring an engineer who completed an associate's degree at CCRI before transferring to URI while taking on significant student debt. "He took five years to accumulate the needed credits, three years part time and two years full time," Matthews said. "I was impressed with his commitment and persistence to seeing this through. He was the first in his family to go to college, trying to better himself and he did it the hard way. That made an impression on me so I asked myself, 'how can I make a difference to this?'" URI President Marc Parlange said the gift reflects Matthews’ longstanding involvement with the university and his support for expanding access to higher education. Anthony Marchese, dean of the College of Engineering, said the scholarship would help ease financial barriers for transfer students pursuing engineering degrees. About half of the engineering students who transfer to URI come from CCRI, according to the university. Officials said 97% of URI engineering graduates are employed within six months of graduation, with an average starting salary of $75,000. Matthews’ gift adds to other scholarship initiatives supporting engineering students and aligns with the university’s focus on transfer student success, officials said. "I hope to play a small part in trying to make a difference in people's lives here," he said. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.