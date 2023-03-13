URI receives $3M from van Beuren Foundation for bay campus renovation project

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The pending modernization of the University of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay Campus received another significant financial boost.

The university announced Monday that it has received a $3 million gift from the van Beuren Charitable Foundation to support developing a new ocean engineering complex at the bay campus. This gift comes in addition to state voters back in November approving a $100 million bond to refurbish and modernize the bay campus, which university officials say will be a key component in helping the region’s blue economy.

URI says as part of its master plan to renovate the bay campus, the ocean engineering complex will replace two existing structures on the campus that are considered outmoded and generally substandard. Among other aspects of the construction plan includes new laboratories and classrooms, a wave and acoustics laboratory with a large wave and tow tank and state-of-the-art equipment, the university said.

“We are honored [van Beuren] recognizes our global reputation for ocean engineering research, education and workforce development,” URI College of Engineering Dean Anthony Marchese said in a statement, “and understand how our interdisciplinary partnerships with URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography, as well as our partnerships with industry, can be leveraged to develop technologies and programs that service the blue economy. Better facilities will accelerate these efforts.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.