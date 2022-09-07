URI Research Foundation to lead defense manufacturing coalition

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island Research Foundation will lead a defense manufacturing consortium eligible for up to $5 million in federal funding.

The consortium was selected by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation to compete for the grant, which supports the maritime defense industrial base.

The Rhode Island Manufacturing to Accelerate the Defense Ecosystem’s R.I. Made project will provide at least 50 small-business assistance grants to Rhode Island manufacturers in the automation and robotics, cyber resiliency, and risk mitigation sectors.

State legislators and manufacturing leaders, including Rep. David N. Cicilline, voiced support for the designation, which, Cicillini said, “allows Rhode Island to seek new federal funding to build critical workforce skills, expand infrastructure, and improve research and development, with the goal of enhancing regional capabilities and strengthening national security innovation.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.