URI researcher receives $1.5M grant to study brain disease linked to aging and Alzheimer’s

KINGSTON – A University of Rhode Island neuroscientist has received a $1.5 million research grant to study cerebral amyloid angiopathy, a disease that affects older adults and is commonly found in patients with Alzheimer's disease.
The funding was awarded to William Van Nostrand, co-executive director of the University of Rhode Island's George and Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience and a professor in the College of Pharmacy. Cerebral amyloid angiopathy, or CAA, is characterized by the buildup of amyloid-beta protein in the walls of blood vessels in the brain. The condition can weaken those vessels over time, increasing the risk of brain hemorrhages, stroke and cognitive decline. Researchers say the disease remains difficult to diagnose and lacks targeted treatments.
"Despite the prevalence of the disease, there are no reliable early-stage biomarkers and disease-modifying therapies currently do not exist," Van Nostrand said.
The grant is part of a five-year, $9 million Transatlantic Networks of Excellence award from the Leducq Foundation supporting an international research initiative known as TRAFFIC, or Translational Framework For Innovation in Cerebral Amyloid Angiopathy.
The TRAFFIC initiative aims to improve understanding of how the disease develops, identify biomarkers that could aid earlier diagnosis, and uncover new targets for treatment. As part of the collaboration, URI researchers will investigate why CAA develops and how risk factors may increase the likelihood of bleeding in the brain. The work will use an animal model developed at URI that mimics the disease in humans.
Van Nostrand will collaborate with researchers from Harvard Medical School, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Vall d'Hebron Research Institute in Spain and Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg in Germany. The project will be coordinated by scientists at Boston University and Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands. Research is scheduled to begin in January 2027.
The grant builds on ongoing Leducq Foundation-funded research involving Van Nostrand
from 2023 that has examined brain waste-clearance mechanisms believed to contribute to the biological processes underlying CAA.
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.