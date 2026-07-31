URI researcher receives $1.5M grant to study brain disease linked to aging and Alzheimer’s

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WILLIAM VAN Nostrand, co-executive director of the University of Rhode Island’s George & Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience and professor of pharmaceutical and biomedical sciences in the URI College of Pharmacy, has been awarded a $1.5 million grant to study cerebral amyloid angiopathy. /COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND

KINGSTON – A University of Rhode Island neuroscientist has received a $1.5 million research grant to study cerebral amyloid angiopathy, a disease that affects older adults and is commonly found in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. The funding was awarded to William Van Nostrand, co-executive director of the University of Rhode Island’s George and Anne Ryan

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