URI, RWU: Students from N.Y. should stay away from campus

PROVIDENCE – At least two Rhode Island-based colleges are both not allowing students from New York to return campus Friday to move their belongings out of the residence halls.

Both the University of Rhode Island and Roger Williams University are issuing such orders in response to Gov. Gina M. Raimondo’s order for people coming from New York into Rhode Island to self-quarantine for 14 days due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. URI said on its website that personal items in the residence halls “will remain” locked in the rooms.

URI also said if a student has an “exceptional instance” for a “personal or family reason” to return to campus to move out, requests have to be submitted to the URI Housing and Residential Life office for approval.

Roger Williams University also said personal belongings will be kept in the halls and students will be provided times to come to campus in May during final exams, “public health conditions permitting.” Additionally, Roger Williams University advised any family members who “routinely see” such students and have underlying medical conditions should “not come to campus to move out.”

