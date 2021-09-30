URI seeking tuition and fee increases, additional state funding for FY23

PROVIDENCE – The University of Rhode Island is seeking tuition rate and fee increases for fiscal 2023, along with an additional $7.5 million in state support compared to fiscal 2022.

The increases, already approved by the university’s board of directors, would need to be approved by the General Assembly and Gov. Daniel J. McKee to take effect. The budget recommendation from the university is due to the state by Friday.

The university is seeking a 3.6% increase in in-state undergraduate tuition and fees, and a 3% increase in out-of-state undergraduate tuition and fees, as well as a 3.3% increase for in-state graduate students and a 2.9% increase for out-of-state graduate students.

If approved, undergraduate in-state tuition, fees and room and board would cost $29,464 and out-of-state students would pay $47,946. Graduate tuition and fees for in-state students would be $16,858 and out-of-state students would pay $30,652.

The proposed increase in tuition and fees would amount to a combined $10.6 million in revenue.

The fiscal 2023 request of $503.7 million, an overall increase of $18 million from its fiscal 2022 budget, includes a $9.4 million increase in personnel costs, a 4.2 million increase in operating costs, and a $3.1 million increase in student aid, as well as a combined $1.3 million increase in grad assistantship waivers and debt service allocations.

The university did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the proposed rate and fee hikes.