URI to build new additional on-campus residence halls

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – More on-campus student housing is coming to the University of Rhode Island.
The university announced Wednesday that it plans to construct several new residential buildings with apartment-style suites located in residential complexes on campus. These new buildings will provide more than 1,100 additional beds for undergraduate and graduate students at URI, the university says.
Providence-based Gilbane Development Co., a subsidiary of Gilbane Inc., is partnering with URI on this project. URI says Gilbane will lease the university-owned land, and plan, finance, design, construct and operate the new residence halls.
“We know many of our students want to live on campus and value the many benefits of on-campus living, including convenient access to campus resources and amenities,” said Ellen Reynolds, URI’s vice president for student affairs, in a statement. “We are excited to move these plans forward and to offer additional and enhanced on-campus living opportunities for our students.”
The university says the project is currently in the feasibility study phase, with construction expected to start in the fall of 2025 – and the halls be ready for occupancy in the fall of 2027. URI representatives did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions from Providence Business News as to how much this project costs and how the university is financing it.
URI will have new residence halls for the first time since early 2020. That year, the $94 million Brookside Hall opened for students to live in
. At the time, it was the first new residence hall to open at URI since 2012.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.