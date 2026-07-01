URI trustees approve next phase of public medical school development

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island board of trustees has approved the next phase of efforts to establish a public medical school, following a $5 million state investment backed by Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the General Assembly.

The board’s vote allows university officials to begin key steps in the development process, including launching a national search for a founding dean, hiring staff and beginning curriculum planning.

The initiative is part of a broader, multiyear effort to address physician shortages and expand access to care in Rhode Island. A state Senate commission previously recommended creating a medical school at URI after reviewing workforce data and hearing from healthcare stakeholders.

An independent feasibility study also supported the project, finding it to be “both viable and necessary” to meet the state’s healthcare needs. The report concluded that a public medical school could help strengthen the physician workforce, improve access to care and retain more medical professionals in Rhode Island.

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URI officials said the project could also bring long-term economic benefits. At full maturity, the program is projected to generate an economic return of $8.70 for every $1 invested, according to the study.

“This is a historic moment for the University of Rhode Island and for the people of our state,” said Margo Cook, chair of the board of trustees. “Today’s vote reflects years of careful study and collaboration focused on addressing Rhode Island’s healthcare workforce challenges.”

URI President Marc B. Parlange said the next phase will build on the university’s existing programs in health sciences and research, while helping create a stronger in-state pipeline of physicians.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.