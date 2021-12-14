URI, UConn receive $3M federal grant to support joint Naval STEM coalition program

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island on Tuesday announced that it, along with the University of Connecticut, was awarded a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense for a joint Naval Science and Technology coalition to address engineering workforce needs in the naval sector.

The grant follows up a $1.3 million grant that both URI and UConn received in 2017 from the U.S. Office of Naval Research to help establish the coalition, URI said. Joint programs that increase opportunities for undergraduate engineering majors interested in working with the U.S. Navy and undersea engineering were created via the URI-UConn partnership, URI said.

The university also said the new $3 million, three-year grant will help URI and UConn enhance multiple education and outreach activities. Among them are building out the Navy STEM Ambassadors program and expanding outreach programs targeted for students in grades K-12; develop coursework for URI and UConn students, such as adding a hacking for defense course; increase career development services for undergraduate and graduate students; and invite naval and defense professionals to both URI and UConn to talk with students about the industries.

“We want to help our undergraduate and graduate students know that these career opportunities are there because we need to replace these critical jobs in engineering, manufacturing and technology,” said Valerie Maier-Speredelozzi, URI’s Navy STEM coalition director, in a statement. “The need spans all of the different branches of the military and many different branches of STEM disciplines as well.”

