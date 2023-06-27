URI’s Pharmaceutical Development Institute gets $1.2M in federal funds

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island received a $1.2 million federal earmark to support facility and equipment upgrades at the university’s Pharmaceutical Development Institute, Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., announced Tuesday.

The federal funding, Reed’s office said, is part of an effort to support innovation opportunities for new and existing biopharmaceutical ventures both in the Ocean State and the surrounding northeast biotech corridor. Additionally, the funding will help strengthen the institute’s teaching and training programs to make education at the institute more accessible to Rhode Islanders, Reed’s office said.

“Rhode Island is quickly becoming a hub for biotechnology,” Reed said in a statement. “We have the essential building blocks: a strong research base; top-flight institutions of higher education like our flagship, URI.”

Projected enrollment in degree programs is expected to be about 75 students per year and 200 employed trainees per year, Reed’s office said.

URI President Marc B. Parlange said in a statement that the federal investment will expand training and workforce development capabilities at the institute to help address various industry needs both in Rhode Island and the region.

