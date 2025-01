Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

PROVIDENCE – A national poll has named a city restaurant one of the best new eateries in the United States for 2025. The Irregardless Biscuit LLC at 94 Carpenter St. has been named the seventh-best new restaurant in the country by USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice Awards. To compile its ranking, USA Today asked a

“Irregardless Biscuit brings homemade Southern creations to Providence,” USA Today said in its ranking. “Originally a cult-favorite pop-up, this new brick-and-mortar restaurant combines award-winning biscuits with a fun, eclectic vibe, perfect for brunch enthusiasts.”

The Irregardless Biscuit originally opened as a pop-up in March 2024 before opening its permanent home on the city’s West Side.

The restaurant was the only New England eatery named in the top 10 and one of three from the Northeast. New York restaurants Tootles & French in Astoria and Elephant District in Brooklyn were first and fifth respectively.