USGA cancels U.S. Senior Open to be held in Newport

NEWPORT – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the United States Golf Association has canceled the 2020 U.S. Senior Open, the USGA announced on Monday. It had been scheduled to take place at the Newport Country Club from June 25 through June 28.

The organization also announced the postponement of the U.S. Open Championship from June 18-21 to Sept. 17- 20 and the cancellation of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship.

“Canceling this year’s Senior Open championships was a very difficult decision to make,” Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA said in a statement. “Not only are they important pillars of our championship schedule, but we also value our relationships with both Newport Country Club and Brooklawn Country Club [in Connecticut] and were looking forward to staging incredible events [at those places] this summer. Given the ongoing health and safety issues related to COVID-19 and the significant consolidation of schedules into the back half of 2020, including the postponement of the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Open, we felt it necessary to make these unfortunate adjustments to our 2020 championship plans.”

The next U.S. Senior Open will be played at Omaha (Neb.) Country Club from July 8-11, 2021.

- Advertisement -

The USGA said that refunds for tickets to both the U.S. Senior Open and the U.S. Women’s Senior Open have been processed this morning and credited back to the original method of payment. Those who applied to play in the Senior Open championships will also be issued a full refund, according to the organization.

More information on the change to the USGA schedule can be found online.

(ADDS 4th paragraph with location of next U.S. Senior Open.)