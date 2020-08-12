Vaillancourt receives U.S. Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award

NEWPORT – Dawn M. Vaillancourt, head of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Strategic Planning Office, has received the U.S. Department of the Navy’s Meritorious Civilian Service Award.

Vaillancourt was presented the award in July during a virtual ceremony, according to a news release.

The award – the Navy’s third-highest honorary civilian award – was in recognition for Vaillancourt’s strategic planning efforts from the summer of 2011 to this past January. During this time, she created and implemented department guidance on strategy investments, technical capability health, workload forecasting and other areas.

Vaillancourt’s role ensures compliance with financial regulations to execute the program’s budget of $30 million. She also ensures a diversified portfolio.

According to the award citation, “Part of her legacy over the past 35 years at Division Newport includes her proactive leadership role in strategic workforce shaping. By translating the Division’s capability gaps into a hiring plan, Vaillancourt ensures that career-enhancing opportunities for new professionals are available, as well as meaningful journey-level opportunities.”

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy. It is within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which supports the U.S. fleet of ships and combat systems, with initiatives such as research and development for submarines and autonomous underwater systems.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.