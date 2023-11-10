Value-based care may be a remedy, panelists say

By
-
VALUE CONSCIOUS: Samantha Rosenthal, second from the right, associate professor in Johnson & Wales University’s Department of Health Science, speaks during a panel discussion on value-based care models at Providence Business News’ Fall 2023 Health Care Summit on Oct. 25. Also on the panel are, from left, Eric Swain, vice president of sales and account management for UnitedHealthcare of New England Inc.; Dr. Farah Shafi, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island; Dr. Kristin Russell, chief medical officer of Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island; and Corey McCarty, senior vice president and general manager of CCA Health Rhode Island.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
VALUE CONSCIOUS: Samantha Rosenthal, second from the right, associate professor in Johnson & Wales University’s Department of Health Science, speaks during a panel discussion on value-based care models at Providence Business News’ Fall 2023 Health Care Summit on Oct. 25. Also on the panel are, from left, Eric Swain, vice president of sales and account management for UnitedHealthcare of New England Inc.; Dr. Farah Shafi, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island; Dr. Kristin Russell, chief medical officer of Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island; and Corey McCarty, senior vice president and general manager of CCA Health Rhode Island.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
To Eric Swain, the shift toward value-based care models is one of the health care industry’s most exciting developments amid growing quality and affordability concerns. As opposed to fee-for-service models, which pay providers based on the quantity of services they supply, value-based care reimbursement models focus more on the quality of services offered, which is…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display