Vantage Builders completes renovation of Brown University Health primary care center in Cranston

CRANSTON – An 11,600-square-foot medical facility recently underwent a complete renovation, according to Vantage Builders.

The Brown University Health primary care center at 1500 Pontiac Ave. now includes a newly built-out 7,000-square-foot space designed to enhance patient experience and support a growing care team.

The renovation project, recently completed by the Massachusetts-based Vantage Builders in collaboration with NEMD Architects, marks the firm’s first for Brown University Health, and adds to its portfolio of more than 60 health care-related projects.

The updated facility features 16 modern patient exam rooms equipped with white-noise systems to protect patient privacy, as well as a centralized nursing station, collaborative workspaces and a dedicated consultation room.

Brown University Health consolidated care teams into the expanded location to better utilize space and improve access for patients in Cranston and surrounding communities.

“Our patients and providers were minimally affected by the work,” said Alicia Hedenberg, practice manager at Brown University Health Medical Group. “The team was professional and responsive, and showed genuine care for our patients and team.”

Construction was completed while the facility remained open, requiring careful planning and scheduling. Vantage Builders minimized disruption by coordinating noisy work during off-hours and maintaining safety protocols throughout the renovation.

“This expansion strengthens community-based care in Rhode Island,” said John Connor, principal at Vantage Builders. “It’s been a pleasure to support Brown University Health in its mission to deliver high-quality care.”

The medical facility was most recently valued by Cranston assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.8 million, with $383,700 of that attributed to the land at the site, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The property is owned by Pontiac Medical Group LLC, which bought the facility in 2005 for $1.94 million, according to public records. Pontiac Medical Group was founded in 2004 as a lessor of nonresidential buildings, led by manager and primary care physician Dr. David Kerzer as recently as 2018, according to corporate records published online by the R.I. Department of State.

Vantage Builders, which was founded in 2000 as a full-service commercial contractor, declined to disclose the project cost for the renovation.

