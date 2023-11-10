Vareika traded dealing in courtrooms for dealing paintings

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

William Vareika was supposed to be a lawyer, not an art dealer. But sometimes fate has a way of making these decisions for you. A pre-law student studying at Boston College in the ’70s, Vareika took an art history elective that set him on a career path that has occupied half of his life. His…