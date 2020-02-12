Venture Café Providence hosting tech experts for free advising sessions

PROVIDENCE – Venture Café Providence will host its weekly Thursday Gathering meeting on Feb. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at District Hall Providence at 225 Dyer St.

An innovation community originally founded in Cambridge, Mass., in 2010, Venture Café hosts a free weekly gathering at its Providence location for entrepreneurs to network, learn, share advice and launch ideas.

The Thursday Gathering offers open office hours from 5 to 6 p.m.

Advisers this week are entrepreneur David Hirschman, with knowledge on technology, media and marketing; Jonathan Muniz on digital product development and product management; Jessica Kerrigan on marketing planning and content creation; and Jay Round, a bioengineer with technical and financial guidance in life sciences fields.

At 5:30 p.m., emerging entrepreneurs will participate in an Open Mic session to pitch their ideas in 60-second presentations. From 5:40 to 6:30 p.m., a workshop on grant writing will be offered by Narine Emdjian, discussing how to use funding research tools to put together grant applications for corporate, government and state funding opportunities.

Experienced entrepreneur Tim Hebert, founder and CEO of business and technology consulting firm Trilix, will deliver a presentation called “Culture Creates Certainty” from 6 to 6:50 p.m. Rosa Power, of J. Rosa Renee, which specializes in social media strategy, content creation and analytics, will lead a workshop about strategic social media marketing from 6:40 to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees need to create a Venture Café Providence account and RSVP in advance.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.