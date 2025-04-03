Vertical-printing tech company WallPen opens new location in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH – A German printing technology company called WallPen, which sells a patented machine that puts graphics and pictures directly onto vertical surfaces, recently opened a new location in East Greenwich.

WallPen leased a 2,500-square-foot space in Greenwich Mills at 42 Ladd St., according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the property owners in the transaction.

“The space will serve as a key hub for the company’s operations,” according to a statement from Sweeney Real Estate.

The Greenwich Mills complex, a renovated mill comprising more than 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, is close to the Warwick town line, Sweeney Real Estate said.

“With easy access to Route 4 and Interstate 95, the location provides quick connectivity to Providence, Boston and the broader New England market,” the real estate firm said.

Sweeney Real Estate did not release the terms of the lease agreement.

Christina Rouse of Sweeney Real Estate personally represented the landlords in the lease deal, according to the real estate firm.

“With WallPen joining the tenant roster, 42 Ladd St. continues to attract innovative businesses,” Rouse said.

Additional commercial spaces are currently available within the building, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal.

“Whether for creative studios, professional offices, or high-tech startups, the remaining spaces provide modern accommodations with fabulous amenities in a centrally located area,” the firm said.

Greenwich Mills was originally erected in the 1800s to support textile production and distribution, and it was once known as the General Fitting Co., and at another point it was home for Textron Cos. It remained a manufacturing center until at least 2004, when the complex was purchased by P&A Realty and Gem Investments, according to the website for the mill complex, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

Shortly after purchasing the property, P&A Realty decided to convert the mill into a high-end commercial center.

According to its website, Greenwich Mills is also home to many other tenants, including GE Renewables, Hill & Harbour Tile, Volt Server, Blazing Editions, YJ Contemporary Fine Art, MISTRAS Group Inc., Regal Consulting Group, AOT Global, Rockstar Limo, Group One Trading, The Opening LLC, Spaceage LLC, CSA Ocean Sciences, GoEngineer, MWade LLC, Rocky Ruggiero LLC and RWM Consulting.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.