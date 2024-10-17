Victorian home built in 1867 in Barrington sells for $1.75M

BARRINGTON – A 3,100-square-foot Victorian-style home on the water recently sold for $1.75 million, making this the most expensive home sale to take place in the Hampden Meadows neighborhood in 2024 as of early October, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 80 New Meadow Road home contains four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Residential Properties, which represented the seller in this transaction.

The waterfront property is known as Sweetland and the three-story home was built in 1867 on a lot with 1.14 acres of land, the real estate firm said.

The home features high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, with large windows providing views of the waterfront and the home’s outdoor pool, according to Residential Properties. A first-floor sunroom opens up to the rear deck of the home, lending to an integration of indoor and outdoor living, the real estate firm said.

The primary suite is on the second floor, and it comes with a large closet, a custom renovated bath and an oversized private deck, Residential Properties said. Two bedrooms and another bathroom round out the second floor, while the third floor contains another bedroom and open space, the real estate firm said.

The property comes with a 160-square-foot cabana that includes plumbing, the real estate firm said, alongside the property’s 800-square-foot pool. The home also comes with a custom brick driveway, a three-bay garage and a whole-house generator.

The property was most recently valued by Barrington property assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth a total of $1.36 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by Residential Properties sales associate Emily Karagozian, while the buyer was represented by Sarah Huard, of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Jane Dietze and Robin Lisette Rains, of Barrington, and it was purchased by Jonathan Leary and Carolina Abuelo, previously of Brookline, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.