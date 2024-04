Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – A 9,632-square-foot Victorian home built in 1900 recently sold for $4.7 million, making it the most expensive home sale to take place in the city since 2022, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the seller. The six-bed, seven-bathroom home at 35 Orchard Ave. offers every luxury amenity on a 15,000-square-foot lot while

The home features an inlaid Calcutta marble floor in the foyer, a dual-fireplace in the living room, and a large dining room. The new eat-in kitchen includes a 100-inch La Cornue range, marble-topped center island and professional appliances.

Upstairs, the primary suite has a large dressing room and an en suite bath featuring a deep soaking tub, gas fireplace and an oversized walk-in shower/sauna/steam room. All baths in the home are equipped with Waterworks fixtures and Urban Electric lighting throughout the interior.

Outside, the carriage house offers three garage bays with optional living space above. The property also has a heated driveway and sidewalks.

Residential Properties sales associates Michael J. Sweeney and Christina Rosciti of The Sweeney Advisory Group represented the seller, Anthony F. Rosciti Jr., in this transaction.

The buyers were not named. The transaction had not been recorded with the Providence Assessor’s Office as of Friday.