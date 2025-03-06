Victorian home sells for $2.55M in Rumstick Point’s largest sale since 2023

BARRINGTON – A Victorian-style home in the Rumstick Point neighborhood recently sold for $2.55 million, making this the highest sale in Rumstick Point since 2023, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

The 298 Rumstick Road home contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to Mott & Chace, which cited sales records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The two-story home, constructed in 1887, contains 4,100 square feet of living space. The home features a conical roof that sits above a screened-in porch in the front of the building.

The interior of the home includes a large kitchen with new appliances, and a primary suite in a castle-like turret tower, the firm said.

The property also features a heated saltwater pool, and a newly built sports deck for basketball or pickleball, the real estate firm said.

And the property comes with deeded water access to Smith’s Cove, the firm said.

The home and the 1.27-acre lot that it stands on were last valued by Barrington assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $2.07 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers were represented by MaryBeth Frye, sales associate of Mott & Chace. Frye also facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyers.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Zebulonis Mellett and Kimberly Mellett, of Barrington, and the property was purchased by Joseph Nash and Diane Nash, formerly of Bridgwater, Mass.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.