Victorian multi-family in East Greenwich sold for $1.25M

EAST GREENWICH – A Victorian-style home at 71 Church St. has sold for $1.25 million, the highest multifamily sale ever recorded in East Greenwich, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.

The property was built in 1886. It includes a family room with a fireplace and a living room with French doors and a modern kitchen. The first floor has a beamed ceiling and bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The second floor has an open floor plan with two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The property is in the historic Hill & Harbour District of East Greenwich.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. You may reach him at Shuman@PBN.com.

