Virgin Pulse, HealthComp finalize merger

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island-based digital health company Virgin Pulse has completed its plans to merge a California benefits and analytics platform, the companies confirmed last week.
Virgin Pulse and HealthComp, headquartered in Fresno, first announced their intentions to merge in September. In a joint statement released last Thursday, the companies said that the merger will aim to provide a “holistic approach that brings together engaging technology, data and expert services in an all-in-one platform.”
The companies have also pledged to create health plan designs that will result in an average of $3,000 in annual savings per employee, as well as more advocacy, support and navigation services for patients.
Virgin Pulse CEO Chris Michalak, who now heads both companies, said in a statement that the merger will unite the companies “as one purpose-driven organization with the technology, talent and opportunity to radically change how people engage with and navigate the healthcare ecosystem.”
Under the merger, New York private equity firm New Mountain Capital owns the majority of the combined entity.
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.
