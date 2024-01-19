Volunteers ‘make it happen’

By
-
Rosa Ortiz Godbolt founded the nonprofit West End Community Revival Association in Warwick in 2022. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Rosa Ortiz Godbolt founded the nonprofit West End Community Revival Association in Warwick in 2022. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Rosa Ortiz Godbolt | West End Community Revival Association founder The West End Community Revival Association was formed to bring unity back to our community in Providence. One of the struggles within the community was communication. Community outreach is the most important step in making anything work. Community-engagement events help reignite members of any community.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display