Volunteers ‘make it happen’

The West End Community Revival Association was formed to bring unity back to our community in Providence. One of the struggles within the community was communication. Community outreach is the most important step in making anything work. Community-engagement events help reignite members of any community. These three steps are essential ingredients in successful community engagement and neighbor-to neighbor relationships. •Bring back the door-to-door, neighbor-to-neighbor feel with flyers, face-to-face contact, local-event posting and word-of-mouth promotion. Adding press releases to inform other neighborhood leaders and interested members is also part of building personal relationships necessary to make this succeed. •The police, the fire department, libraries and elected officials can all help to create a safe and secure venue that community members can access easily. •Everyone has a place and something to give, they only need a chance. People are usually thrilled and enthusiastic to be a part of the revival of the community. Volunteers are the ones who make it happen. Building a strong bond between community members and leaders will lead us to a brighter tomorrow and wider participation!