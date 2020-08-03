Volunteers of the year from Rhode Island, Hasbro Children’s hospitals honored during surprise ceremonies

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s hospitals’ volunteers of the year were honored during surprise ceremonies in July.

Alex Richard, of Cranston, is this year’s volunteer of the year for Rhode Island Hospital, and David DiNobile, of Johnston, received the same title for his work at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Richard, a recent graduate of the University of Notre Dame who plans to begin medical school this fall at the University of Massachusetts, was met on the sidewalk outside the hospital for a surprise ceremony.

Richard has volunteered nearly 1,500 hours at Rhode Island Hospital, where he staffs the family assistance desk in the emergency department.

- Advertisement -

DiNobile, a retired North Providence firefighter, was surprised at his home, where he received recognition from hospital representatives.

He has volunteered at Hasbro Children’s Hospital for more than nine years, logging nearly 1,300 hours. Most of the time he can be found working as an ambassador at the hospital’s front entrance.

Volunteer of the year awards are typically given out at an annual volunteer breakfast, but social distancing requirements due to the the COVID-19 health crisis prompted creativity this year.

“Volunteers work throughout the organization and contribute countless hours we could not replace, and they add a spirit to the place that is really very special,” said Rhode Island Hospital President Dr. John B. Murphy. “The volunteer program is one of our most important resources because of people like Alex and David who donate their time assisting our staff and visitors. I am grateful for their contributions and those of our volunteers at large, as they have a significant positive impact on the culture of our organization.”