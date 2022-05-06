WalletHub: R.I. 3rd best state for working moms

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was ranked the third best state in the nation for working moms, according to a recent WalletHub study.

WalletHub, a personal finance website with a focus on reviews for financial advisers, compared the attractiveness of each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., for a working mother based on 17 metrics. The data set ranged from the median women’s salary to the female unemployment rate to day-care quality.

Rhode Island ranked second for work-life balance, seventh for child care and ninth for work-life balance.

The report also ranked the Ocean State fourth in parental leave policy score, fifth for pediatricians per capita, fifth for the ratio of female executives to male executives, ninth for the average length of woman’s workweek in hours, 10th for gender pay gap, 12th for percentage of single-mom families in poverty and 26th for day-care quality.

Massachusetts ranked first in the nation for working moms, including top in the nation for work-life balance, fourth for child care and 22nd for professional opportunities.

Connecticut ranked second in the U.S., followed by Rhode Island, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Louisiana was ranked worst in the nation, 38th for work-life balance and 50th for both child care and professional opportunities.

Vermont ranked seventh, New Hampshire ranked 10th and Maine was 14th among the rest of New England.

The full report can be found here.