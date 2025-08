Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

In the most recent study released Monday, Rhode Island ranked No. 6 while Massachusetts led the nation for the third consecutive year. The Ocean State ranked No. 4 in both 2023 and 2024.

Researchers at the personal finance website compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 31 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby- and family-friendliness. The data set ranged from hospital conventional-delivery charges and annual average infant-care costs to pediatricians per capita.

According to Monday’s report, Rhode Island ranked No. 3 for health care, No. 5 for baby-friendliness, No. 16 for family-friendliness and No. 38 for cost, for an overall score of 63.40.

Massachusetts led the nation with an overall score of 73.64. The Bay State ranked No. 1 for health care and family-friendliness, No. 2 for baby-friendliness and No. 43 for cost.

Two other New England states were included in the top five, as New Hampshire ranked No. 4 in the nation with an overall score of 65.82 and Maine ranked No. 5 with a total score of 64.26. New Hampshire ranked No. 3 for cost, No. 5 for family-friendliness, No. 6 for health care and No. 45 for baby-friendliness, while Maine

ranked No. 3 for baby-friendliness, No. 9 for family-friendliness, No. 11 for health care and No. 25 for cost.

North Dakota ranked No. 2 overall and Minnesota ranked No. 3 to round out the top five. Completing the New England states, Vermont ranked No. 7 and Connecticut ranked No. 11.

Mississippi was ranked as the worst state to have a baby, according to WalletHub. Mississippi ranked No. 24 for cost, No. 44 for baby-friendliness, No. 49 for family-friendliness and No. 50 for health care.