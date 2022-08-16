WalletHub: R.I. ranked 28th best state to live in, Mass. tops nation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island was ranked No. 28 among the best states to live in the U.S., while Massachusetts was named best in the nation, according to a study published Monday by WalletHub.

WalletHub, a personal finance website with a focus on reviews for financial advisers, compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety. Each category was evaluated using 52 key indicators of livability using a 100-point scale.

Massachusetts was ranked the best sate to live in with an overall score of 62.65. The Bay State score ranked No. 1 for education and health, No. 4 for safety, No. 6 for quality of life, No. 10 for economy and No. 44 for affordability.

Rhode Island scored 51.65, ranking No. 8 for safety, No. 11 for education and health, No. 35 for economy, No. 44 for quality of life and No. 47 for affordability.

- Advertisement -

In 2021, Massachusetts was ranked No. 2 and Rhode Island ranked No. 36. New Jersey was ranked the best state that year.

New Jersey fell to No. 2 in 2022. The Garden State scored 62.01 overall, ranking No. 1 for safety, No. 5 for education and health, No. 7 for quality of life, No. 39 for economy and No. 48 for affordability.

New York, Idaho and Virginia, respectively, rounded out the top five.

Mississippi was ranked No. 50 in the nation. That state scored 39.77 overall, ranking No. 7 for affordability, No. 34 for safety, No. 49 for both economy and quality of life, and No. 50 for education and health.

Among the rest of New England, New Hampshire was ranked No. 6 overall, Maine was No. 11, Vermont was No. 12 and Connecticut was No. 25.

The full report can be found here.