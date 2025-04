Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island residents have the eighth-highest tax burden in the nation, according to WalletHub. The Florida-based personal finance website compared 50 states across the three tax types of state tax burdens – property taxes, individual income taxes and sales and excise taxes to determine tax burden. Data used was from the Tax Policy

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island residents have the eighth-highest tax burden in the nation, according to WalletHub.

The Florida-based personal finance website compared 50 states across the three tax types of state tax burdens – property taxes, individual income taxes and sales and excise taxes to determine tax burden. Data used was from the Tax Policy Center as of March 4.

The

report

released on April 1 found the Ocean State’s tax burden, the proportion of total personal income that residents pay toward state and local taxes, is 10.08%. The state’s property taxes are the seventh-most burdensome in the country, at 3.93%, while individual income taxes account for 2.75% of Rhode Islanders’ personal income and sales and excise taxes make up 3.4% of total resident personal income.

In 2024 WalletHub ranked Rhode Island’s tax burden 10th highest in the country. It was the 11th highest in 2023 and eighth highest in 2022.

This year, Hawaii has the highest tax burden at 13.92% according to the report, followed by New York at 13.56%, Vermont at 11.53%, California at 11% and Maine at 10.64%

Connecticut’s tax burden is ranked 10th in the nation at 9.9%.

Massachusetts’ tax burden is 13th in the nation at 9.57%. The commonwealth’s property taxes are at 3.48%. Individual income taxes account for 4.05% and sales and excise taxes make up 2.04% of total personal income.

Alaska has the lowest tax burden in the nation at 4.93%, followed by Wyoming at 5.79%, New Hampshire at 5.94%, Tennessee at 6.38% and South Dakota at 6.46%.