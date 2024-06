Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the second-worst state for summer road trips, according to a study published Monday by WalletHub. The personal finance website based in Washington, D.C., compared the 50 U.S. states across four categories based on 32 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations. Data was divided into

Data showed the Ocean State, which was named the worst state in last year's report and the two years prior, ranked 39th for cost, 36th for safety and 50th for activities, for an overall score of 40.36.

The study also found Rhode Island ranked 36th for its number of attractions, 39th for the lowest three-star hotel room, 33rd for average gas price, 25th for nightlife options per capita, 47th for access to scenic byways and 36

lowest for price of camping.

Delaware was ranked the worst state in the nation for summer road trips, according to the study. That state scored 41st for cost, 36th for safety and 48th for activities.

Connecticut, Montana and Vermont were above Rhode Island to round out the bottom five.

For the second-straight year, Texas ranked the best state for summer road trips, according to the report. The Lone Star State scored 11th for costs, 39th for safety and fifth for activities.

Minnesota, New York, Louisiana and Florida rounded out the top five.

Massachusetts was ranked 37th best for summer road trips. The Bay State ranked 46

for cost, 10

for safety and 23

for activities.